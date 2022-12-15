Henry Cavill will NOT return as Superman in a major DC Universe upset; Will he reprise Geralt in The Witcher?

In some upsetting news that has left DCEU fans heartbroken, Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman! For some context, after his highly-publicised cameo in Black Adam alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the 39-year-old actor shared the happy news of him reprising his beloved role as Clark Kent's alter-ego. However, amid the heavy changes in DC Studios under the new leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, Superman is headed towards a new direction... without Henry Cavill... Henry Cavill Shares HEARTBREAKING Statement on Shocking Superman Departure

Taking to Instagram to confirm - there were several news reports suggesting the same - that he's not returning as Superman, Henry Cavill issued a statement. Talking about his meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran, Henry disclosed, "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman." Talking about how Warner Bros. Studios had asked him to announce the Superman return news in October, Cavill shared, "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life." However, looking at James and Peter's vision in a positive light, the Enola Holmes 2 star also added, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes." In his concluding few lines, Henry Cavill made sure to comfort his fans - who would undeniably be upset over the sad news - talking fondly about Superman's legacy: "For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It’s been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards." Check out Henry Cavill's Instagram Post below:

James Gunn UNVEILS Details About New Superman Movie James Gunn tweeted major deets about the new Superman movie in the works at DC Studios, further revealing why Henry Cavill won't be returning as Clark Kent: "Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill." However, Gunn teased that Henry Cavill might not be done with DCEU, just yet: "But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future." James also revealed to fans that he has been writing the new Superman film script "for a while" and that the director is yet to be locked in. One thing's for sure, it won't be an origin movie, with the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director clarifying to a fan, "No way." When a fan asked if Ben Affleck - who earlier played Batman/Bruce Wayne in the DCEU - could be considered to direct the Superman movie, James Gunn answered, "Met with Ben yesterday precisely because he wants to direct & we want him to direct; we just have to find the right project." Check out James Gunn's tweets below:

This is truly a sad day in DCEU! Will Henry Cavill Return as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4? Interestingly, many believe that the reason Henry Cavill stepped down from his other fan-favourite role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4 is that he wanted to allot time for Superman. It was announced in October - around the time of Cavill's Superman return announcement - Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry and that Season 3 would be the actor's last White Wolf stint. The Witcher fans had very divided opinions on the recasting! Now, we all wonder; with Henry Cavill out of Superman, that clears his schedule, so, could there be a possibility for the actor to return as Geralt in The Witcher Season 4? Fans definitely think so! In his statement about his The Witcher departure and welcoming Liam Hemsworth in his stead, Henry Cavill shared on Instagram: "Some news to share from The Continent... My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4. In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find. #TheWitcher @LiamHemsworth"

