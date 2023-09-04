Henry Cavill’s four upcoming projects amid reports of leaving Superman Franchise and Netflix’s The Witcher

Henry Cavill, who played Superman in DC movies, won't be Superman anymore. But don't worry, he has new movies coming up that could be very popular. He was known for playing Superman in several DC movies, but now someone else will be Superman in the future. This change happened when James Gunn took charge of DC movies. Cavill also left the Netflix show The Witcher because of disagreements about how the show should be made. This was disappointing for fans because he loved the original story, but the show didn't do well with the audience. However, Cavill has other new projects that could be big hits. Here is everything about them.

Henry Cavill’s upcoming projects

Highlander

One of these projects is a reboot of the movie Highlander. This movie is about a Celtic warrior who can't die, and they have to fight other immortals until only one is left. The original movie from 1986 started a franchise with sequels and even an animated film. With a big budget and Cavill as the lead warrior, this reboot could become a huge success. The Highlander reboot has been in the works for a long time, but it's gaining momentum now. Chad Stahelski, who directed the John Wick movies, will direct it. He's great at creating action-packed worlds, and his fight scenes are amazing. Although there's no release date yet, the movie looks promising.

Argylle

Another project Cavill is in is Argylle, an action spy movie. Cavill plays a spy who loses his memory and thinks he's a novelist. As he remembers his past, he goes after a secret organization. This movie could become a big franchise for AppleTV+. They plan to make at least three films, and with the director Matthew Vaughn's track record, it has great potential. Argylle will hit theaters in February 2024.

Warhammer

Cavill is also involved in a TV show based on the Warhammer 40,000 game. It's a tabletop game where players use miniatures to battle in the future with aliens and supernatural creatures. This universe is vast and could become a huge movie franchise. Cavill will also be an executive producer, so he'll have a say in how it turns out.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

Lastly, Cavill stars in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, a movie about a secret British organization during World War II. It could potentially become a franchise, as Guy Ritchie, the director, has a history of turning his projects into series. Sherlock Holmes and The Gentlemen are the best examples. There's even hope for a sequel to The Man from U.N.C.L.E., another spy movie Cavill was in.

