Henry Cavill's Man of Steel 2, Harrison Ford in Captain America 4; All about the MCU-DCEU updates

Although comic book fans are in for a treat as there is not only a major DCEU update but also MCU news that has been making the headlines. Considering Captain America 4, titled Captain America: New World Order is one of the studio's most anticipated films, a major casting announcement for the same has been made as Harrison Ford will soon be making s MCU debut with it. The actor who is known to have played key roles in franchises such as Star Wars and Indiana Jones will now join the superhero world as well.

Ahead of the release of Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, there have been several updates on the upcoming DCEU projects and if there's one that fans have been looking forward to, it is Henry Cavill's return as Superman. While Johnson himself previously teased the same, recent reports have suggested that a Man of Steel sequel is in the works.

Harrison Ford's role in Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie is all set to carry on the legacy of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers as he takes on the role of Captain America in the upcoming film. In one of the biggest casting announcements for the film, it has now been confirmed that Harrison Ford will play the role of General Ross, previously played by the late actor William Hurt. Ford will appear as Ross in Captain America: New World Order, which will star Anthony Mackie reprising his longtime Marvel character of Sam Wilson after Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Ford's character will also appear in another MCU project, Thunderbolts, the film.

Henry Cavill's Superman return

As for the DCEU update, according to The Hollywood Reporter Warner Bros. have been planning multiple projects surrounding their titular characters and among them is also a Superman film for Henry Cavill. Warner Bros. Pictures studio heads Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy are reportedly looking for writers for a Man of Steel sequel. Previously, Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson also mentioned that he pushed the studios to consider Cavill's return. The Rock has also described Henry as a "phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past."

While there are no details as of yet on when Man of Steel 2 may go on the floors, for MCU's Captain America 4, it's going to be a considerable wait for fans as the film is slated to release on May 3, 2024.

