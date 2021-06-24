Henry Golding jokingly calls newborn daughter a ‘sleep terrorist’; Recalls hilarious moment from her delivery

Henry Golding recently opened up about fatherhood and looked back at his newborn daughter’s delivery. Scroll down to see what he said.

Crazy Rich Asians alum Henry Golding recently opened up about fatherhood and his thoughts on being a father. For the unversed, the actor, 34, welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Liv Lo in March 2021. Now, while chatting with Ellen DeGeneres on her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor told Ellen, that his 12-week-old daughter is currently “milk-hungry all the time.” Henry got candid about what happened during the birth of his daughter.

“It’s been quite the adjustment, it’s one of those things that you start off thinking, ‘I’m gonna be the best parent ever, I’m gonna be so doting,’” he said. “When in reality that first-week hits and it is an absolute sleep terrorist that just moved into your house because she does not stop.” “I think there were many moments of me just like cowered on the floor beside her crib, just wishing she would let me sleep a little bit,” he continued. “But she’s a sweetheart.”

He also talked about the “eye-opening” experience of being in the delivery room for his daughter’s birth. “I think it was more stressful for me than it was for my wife,” he joked. “She was cruising and was in the zone and it was a good probably 16-hour labour or something like that. By the end of it I was wrecked, so I don’t know how she was feeling, she was stoic as ever.” “I think by the end of it I was like, ‘We just have to do whatever it takes … loosen everything down there and let’s get the baby out,’” Henry laughed. “I was freaking.”

