Henry Golding to star alongside Dakota Johnson in Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion

Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding comes on board for Dakota Johnson's Netflix film based on Jane Austen's Persuasion.

Henry Golding has now joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming adaptation of Jane Austen's Persuasion. It was announced on Wednesday that the Crazy Rich Asians star will be starring alongside Dakota Johnson in the film. While Johnson essays the lead role of Anne Elliot, Henry will be playing Mr. Elliot in the film. The film is all set to go on the floors soon and hence the cast is now being confirmed.

According to Deadline, the film revolves around Anne Elliot, a woman with modern sensibilities, whose family is on the brink of bankruptcy. The film will revolve around her character, stuck in dilemma over putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances.

As per the report, what attracted Henry Golding towards this role was that he gets to essay an Austen character which are known to be classic. The makers haven't yet revealed who will essay the role of Frederick Wentworth, who is the lover of Anne's character in the story.

The Netflix project is being helmed by Carrie Cracknell who earlier helmed Sea Wall/A Life broadway starring Jake Gyllenhall. This film will mark her feature film directorial debut. The screenplay has been penned by Ron Bass and Alice Victoria Winslow.

Among other projects that Henry Golding will be seen in next include, G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes which is set for release on July 23, 2021. He is also set to have the lend his voiceover for the upcoming animated drama, The Tiger’s Apprentice.

