'Her and her mom just started crying': When Taylor Swfit started crying over Selena Gomez's breakup songs on Justin Bieber

Back in 2019, Selena Gomez's London interviews from that time were revealed, and in that, Gomez opened up about her friendship with Taylor Swift. She explained why Swift had such an emotional reaction to her breakup songs inspired by Justin Bieber, Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.

Selena Gomez revealed Taylor Swift's reaction over her songs

Gomez shared her memories with KISS UK about the moment she showed Taylor Swift the videos. She said, "I was with her when I played her some of it, I’ll never forget when I did play the video for Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now at her house with her parents, and it was one of the coolest experiences because I’ve been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well so I was like, 'Do you just maybe see the video?' and she’s like, 'Amazing, of course.'" Selena Gomez continued, "It was so hysterical. She just started turning off every single light off in the kitchen. And I was like, 'This is not that intense, Taylor.' And then she played it and her and her mom just started crying. Like, just tears and tears, and all of a sudden, it stopped, and it’s going to make me cry thinking about it because it wasn’t about how great the song was—which is a lot, coming from her—it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately, and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things—the abuse, the emotional chaos. It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It’s like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love see it as that."

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Film sets record in its first week getting on par with Michael Jackson's This Is It

Selena Gomez sets expectations if someone approaches her

In another interview with Capital FM, Selena talked about what it takes for someone to approach her romantically. She mentioned "So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know." she continued, "I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys, and they're cool. I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but really down-to-earth and cool. So I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard but that's usually the best way."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Chris Rock is TIRED of being dragged into Jada and Will Smith family drama: Reports