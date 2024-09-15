'Her Legacy Is Truly...': Beverly Hills, 90210 Cast Honors Late Costar Shannen Doherty At 90s Con

Shannen Doherty was one of the most successful actresses in the film industry who sadly passed away on July 13 at the age of 53 after her years-long battle with cancer. Doherty shot to superstardom with her remarkable portrayal as Brenda Walsh in the hit series Beverly Hills, 90210. Her former cast members in the series, including Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, and Gabrielle Carteris, recently remembered the late actress and their fond memories of her and her rich legacy and incredible body of work.

ALSO READ: 'It’s Such a Loss': Shannen Doherty’s Mother Rosa Reflects On Her Memories With Her Late Daughter Two Months After Her Death

According to People magazine, Shannen Doherty was recently honored by her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, and Gabrielle Carteris at 90s Con Florida. The tribute came two months after Doherty's death at age 53 on July 13. The cast members gathered on stage to celebrate and remember their late friend.

During the panel at the event, Green talked about her cancer journey, describing it as both "incredibly brave" and "challenging, noting that Doherty was an "amazing example" of how she put aside her own challenges and health issues to share her experience with others, which he found "incredibly brave."

ALSO READ: Jennie Garth Reveals How Beverly Hills, 90210 Co-Stars Are Dealing With Shannen Doherty's Death

The actor added, "Going through something as difficult as that and being open to being completely transparent and sharing with everyone is brave." The Charmed actress first opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in 2015 and continued to raise awareness and helped many others before her death.

Carteris, who played Andrea Zuckerman in the series, mentioned that her late costar Doherty had served as an inspiration in her own life, revealing, "I have a friend right now who is really sick with cancer, and she said that Shannen really inspired her."

Advertisement

She added, "I think that her legacy is truly making a difference for those who are struggling to know that there’s hope."



Meanwhile, Shannen Doherty's mother, Rosa Doherty opened up about her memories with her late daughter as she recently appeared on her Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast. She said, "I've said it before, parents should never go last longer than a child. A child should never go before a parent, and it's things we have no control."

Doherty’s mother, Rosa, added that they are fortunate to have all the memories, which brought happiness, but it "also brings like it's like I can at any moment like just like burst out because it's like it's such a loss."