'Her Name Is Reonna': Adele Pays Tribute To Rich Paul's Daughter As She Graduates From College

Grammy-winning artist Adele shared a heartfelt tribute to her longtime boyfriend Rich Paul’s daughter, Reonna Simone Paul, as she graduated from college. She congratulated Reonna during her Las Vegas concert in a fan-captured TikTok video.

Adele (36) congratulated Reonna, Rich Paul’s daughter, for completing her graduation. She took some time out during her recent show in Las Vegas, United States.

During her Friday show held at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, the Easy on Me singer said, “It is my stepdaughter’s graduation this weekend.”

The musician introduced Reonna as Clark Atlanta University graduate to everyone in the audience, saying, "Her name is Reonna.” The singer further added, “So I love you, darling. Congratulations.”

The Skyfall hitmaker also revealed to the crowd that her stepdaughter is the first member of her family to graduate from college, adding enthusiastically, “How amazing is that? It’s a f------ vibe.” She stated, “So they’re all in Atlanta, and they’re celebrating her.”

She expressed a deep love for Reonna as she said, “And obviously I’m here with you; wouldn’t be anywhere else, but I love you, baby. I love you!”

Moreover, IMDb cites that Adele made Billboard history by becoming the first female singer to top the artist, album, and singles list in 2011.

Adele’s stepdaughter celebrated her graduation

Reonna Simone Paul marked her graduation celebration by sharing through Instagram on May 17, Friday. She studied Psychology at the Atlanta Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

“It’s been real CAU… The jewels that I am taking away from this experience are invaluable. This experience has truly been a dream.”, Reonna began writing in the caption.

She concluded the post by captioning, “Thank you CAU for the culture, community, opportunities and life experiences that money can’t buy. I am forever in debt to Clark Atlanta University. We made it.”

Meanwhile, Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki share their son, Angelo James Konecki (11). The Hello singer has been publicly dating Rich Paul (42) since July 2021.

