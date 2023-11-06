'Her pregnancy took a stressful turn': Kourtney Kardashian welcomes baby boy with Travis Barker after emergency health scare, is 'over the moon'

After months of a complicated pregnancy, Kourtney Kardashian has given birth to her baby boy with husband Travis Barker. The 44-year-old is reportedly "over the moon" about the birth of their son whose name was previously revealed to be Rocky Thirteen Barker. A recent report has given some insight into how the parents are feeling after welcoming their child into this world after a risky and much-awaited pregnancy they had long wished for.

Kourtney Kardashian welcomes baby boy with Travis Barker

A source told People that Kourtney is enjoying being a mother to a newborn baby. She might have three other kids of her own and is the stepmother of Barker's kids but it's been a while since she has been the mother of a newlyborn baby has its own joy. "Kourtney is over the moon about her son’s arrival. Her pregnancy took a stressful turn towards the end."

Talking further about the reality star, the source said, "She is happy to just be able to snuggle her baby boy now. She feels so blessed." On the other hand, Barker reportedly "keeps being amazing" as he takes care of Kourtney. "He brings her favorite, healthy food to the hospital. He makes sure she has everything that she needs. He is obsessed with their baby boy," the source concluded. For the unversed, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot in 2022.

More about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

They got married in Las Vegas and then hosted a beautiful ceremony with friends and family in Italy. Kourtney has a 13-year-old Mason, an 11-year-old daughter Penelope, and an 8-year-old son Reign with former longtime boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker has a 20-year-old son Landon, and a 17-year-old daughter Alabama, with former wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the father to 24-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya.

Kourtney and Travis hosted a customized gender reveal party in June this year. Their pregnancy was first announced by the former during a Blink-182 concert. She held a handwritten sign in the audience and let everyone know she was pregnant after months of IVF and treatments. The two also underwent a stressful period after Kourtney went through fetal surgery after a medical emergency. She revealed what happened on social media.

The Poosh founder posted a black and white photo holding Barker's hand as she opened up about the situation on Instagram in September. "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock," she wrote. The mother of four also expressed her fear when it happened.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she explained. Kourtney concldued by sstating that she has a whole new understanding and respect for the mothers who have to fight for their babies while pregnant.

