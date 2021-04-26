  1. Home
H.E.R. says there’s ‘absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future’ after Oscar win: Cannot believe we're here

H.E.R. recently opened up about her career in music after winning an Oscar for the Best Original Song. Scroll down to see what else she said.
Mumbai
H.E.R. is dreaming big! After winning the Best Original Song at Sunday night's 2021 Oscars ceremony, the 23-year-old singer — who took home the honour alongside Tiara Thomas and Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II for "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah — revealed her plans for further accolades during an interview via People magazine.  When asked about being halfway to EGOT status (the title for winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) the singer, who has four Grammy Awards under her belt, said, "There's absolutely going to be an EGOT in my future, hopefully."

 

H.E.R. (real name: Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) went on to say she's "also super passionate about acting as well, so you may see me up here as an actress also, and then I love musicals. Me and Brandy have been talking a lot and she's inspired me, since she did a musical."

 

For now, though, "I cannot believe that we're here. I'm so thankful to be standing next to these two," H.E.R. said of Thomas and, 31, Emile, 36. "I'm still speechless. I feel like the Oscars are happening tomorrow and I'm dreaming right now. I'm still pinching myself." The current list of EGOT winners includes 16 Hollywood multi-hyphenates: Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mike Nichols, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Tim Rice and Alan Menken.

 

ALSO READ: Oscars Highlights: Anthony Hopkins wins over Chadwick, Youn Yuh Jung pokes fun at Brad Pitt & Daniel's speech

Credits : Getty Images, People magazine

