Here are 5 iconic Hollywood pairings we'd love to see back in movies

Whether it be a duo that makes you long for a partnership of a lifetime like Agent K and J in Men In Black or a palpable romance like Kat and Patrick's from 10 Things I Hate About You, Hollywood has given us an unending supply of fated pairings that have lit fire on-screen together. Let's go down the rabbit hole and pick out some of our favourite pairings that we are in dire need to see back together again.

When it comes to iconic pairings, the first names that pop in our mind are definitely the legendary buddy comedies of the 90s that doubled down on the genre and gave us some of the most liked characters and duos so far. Though besides the comedies, the industry has also done the work of the Gods when it comes to romance on screen. So many on-screen couples have left movie-goers wanting some more as they look for the same warmth and butterflies in real life. On that note, scroll down further and swipe through our list of the most iconic pairings that need to make a comeback on screen together.

Check out our compilation of the most iconic pairings in Hollywood below:

Lee and Carter- Rush Hour trilogy

A film series from the late 90s that entertained people for a long time with their three consequent sequels. The iconic buddy comedy starring Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker, an otherwise odd pairing, soon after release became one of the most talked-about comedy films of all time. The franchise is never skipped in a must-watch list, a testament to the hilarious chemistry of the two actors who owned the genre with their films. Watching the two together will definitely ignite some precious childhood memories and also show the newer kids how it's actually done.

Rose and Jack - Titanic

Perhaps, the most legendary couple of all Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have surely made history with this film. The on-screen romance of the pair has possessed a good portion of the audience as many hope to find a love as intense and beautiful as theirs. The tragic story of the film gave the couple even more substance as the actors carried the film with their palpable romance. Dicaprio and Winslet reunited on screen after the film in 2008s romance drama Revolutionary Road which was not as celebrated as the masterpiece that was Titanic.

Sherlock Holmes and Dr Watson - Sherlock

All Sherlock fans would agree when we say, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are the best Holmes and Watson there ever were. They not only carried the whole show on their backs but also gave life to the nuanced homoeroticism of the characters. Though it would be rather interesting to see the actors embody a different set of characters who share a different dynamic together. Cumberbatch and Freeman in the series were all one needed while catching their breath from the incredible intelligence and pain of the characters. Whether it be the comedy scenes or the heartfelt support for each other, the duo embody the perfect pair.

Mary Jane and Peter - Spider-Man trilogy

A much less talked about pairing, Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire's Mary Jane and Peter Parker were the OGs. Though with time new Spidermen and their significant female leads have conquered the hearts of millions, there is something so perfect about Maguire and Dunst's take on the characters that their chemistry speaks for itself. Especially their iconic upside-down kiss that took the world by storm and has remained one of the bests since. If Maguire decides to come back into the acting field once again, we hope he somehow finds a bench to sit with Dunst yet again.

Cher and Josh - Clueless

A chic flick of a lifetime, Clueless has remained a top earner when it comes to fans. We believe that the film derives its perfection a fair amount from the likeable and relatable chemistry between Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone, two actors who embody the amiable characters. Not only is the film, a feel-gooder but the teenage butterflies of their romance are transmittable. A movie with the natural chemistry of the on-screen couple together will be a dream come true these days when good rom-coms are getting harder and harder to find.

