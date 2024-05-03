9 Most Shocking Met Gala Rules All Celebrities Must Follow

Imagine stepping into the most dazzling red carpet in the world, surrounded by A-list celebrities and fashion icons. Yes, we’re talking about the Met Gala, the ultimate fashion event, everybody dreams of attending.

But do you know, that behind all the glitz and glamour, there are some seriously strict rules that all celebrities must follow? From banning selfies to enforcing strict dress codes, the Met Gala is also about following all the rules. Let’s dive into the 9 most surprising Met Gala rules that every celebrity must abide by.

No phones allowed

Once inside the Met Gala, celebrities must say goodbye to their phones. Yes, you read that right, back in 2015, Vogue’s Anna Wintour made it crystal clear: no phones allowed. That means no snapping selfies or scrolling through social media feeds. Anna Wintour made this rule to maintain an air of mystery around the event.

But, as we all know, rules are meant to be broken, and reality star Kylie Jenner broke this rule in 2017 with her bathroom selfies.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: How To Watch Star-Studded Event Online? Livestream Details & More Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

You’ve to be above 18 to enter the Met Gala

No teens are allowed at the Met Gala! Yes, even if you’re famous, you must be above 18 to enter the Met Gala gates. This rule caused a stir when 15-year-old model and dancer Maddie Ziegler revealed that she couldn’t attend because she was too young.

Advertisement

The gala organizers strongly believe that it’s not a kid-friendly event, the themes are better suited for grown-ups only.

You can’t bring a plus one or sit with them without Wintor’s approval

At the Met Gala, seating arrangements are planned to encourage mingling around guests. She carefully decides where everyone sits to spark interesting conversations. Couples? They don’t sit side by side. Because, a dynamic mix of guests seated together, tends to have interesting conversations, and it also helps in networking.

With Wintour’s total control over the guest list, no one gets into the event without her approval. Yes, every detail, including who gets to bring a plus one, is carefully overseen by Anna Wintour herself.

ALSO READ: As Met Gala 2024 Inches Closer, Know All About How Fashion’s Biggest Night First Started

Ban on Onion breath

Fresh breath is a must at the Met Gala! Celebrities have to watch what they eat to avoid any embarrassing odors. Anna Wintour, the mastermind behind the grand event is very serious about this rule. She even personally approves the menu, banning several food items.

No onion, garlic, or parsley is allowed in the Met Gala menu

To keep that breath minty fresh, Anna Wintour personally dictates the menu to avoid parsley, onion, and garlic. All these food items tend to leave an after smell. No parsley, because it gets stuck in anyone’s teeth and even no bruschetta to prevent any food stains on those extravagant outfits. It’s all about keeping things classy and fresh at the star-studded event.

Fashion police on alert

You might be aware of the fact that at the Met, every outfit is under the microscope. The dress code sets the tone for the evening, giving attendees a chance to flaunt their style. There’s a theme every year, but not everyone sticks to it. Sometimes, though, stars completely ignore the theme, like George Clooney did in 2015. But hey, he’s George Clooney, so he gets a pass.

ALSO READ: Rihanna's Most Iconic Met Gala Looks Over The Years As She Plans To 'Keep It Real Simple' This Year

Advertisement

No touching the art

While guests can admire the stunning exhibitions at the Met Gala, they are not allowed to touch the art. According to The Washington Post, the art on display should be treated with respect. If touching the art pieces is allowed, it can lead to damage that may be irreversible. And, with so many people present inside, the risk of accidental damage is even higher.

ALSO READ: Did Anna Wintour Cancel Miley Cyrus' Vogue Cover Over VMAs Twerking? Here's What Sources Claim

Once you decline the chance, you’re out

If you skip the Met Gala once, don’t count on another invite. A source spilled to Page Six that if you miss the event without any valid reason, you might not get another invite. Even, if you’re super famous, saying no might reduce your chance to get an invite for the future Galas.

Smoking is prohibited

At the Met Gala, smoking is a no-no. The fancy atmosphere doesn’t mix well with cigarettes. But still in 2017, some celebrities like Bella Hadid, Dakota Johnson, and Marc Jacobs got busted for smoking in the bathroom.

All these shocking rules serve as a reminder that the Met Gala is not just a party—it’s a purposefully planned event where every person plays a vital role.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: All The Celebrities Who Are Banned From Attending The Show ft. Demi Lovato, Zayn Malik & More