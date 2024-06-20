'Here Comes Trouble': Sandra Bullock Praises Director Griffin Dunne, Shares Her Excitement For Practical Magic Sequel

Sandra Bullock recently expressed excitement about reuniting for the upcoming Practical Magic sequel after her original film co-star Nicole Kidman reportedly confirmed that they both will star in the latest project.

Bullock attended the book party of her 1998 comedy film director Griffin Dunne for his memoir The Friday Afternoon Club: A Family Memoir. At the event, the actress praised his remarkable storytelling skills. Read on to know more.

Sandra Bullock praises Griffin Dunne as she expresses excitement for Practical Magic sequel

Sandra Bullock is one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood who dazzles the screen with her marvelous performances. Bullock has acted in many incredible movies in her long-lasting career, including the 1998 cult classic movie Practical Magic.

In the film, Bullock played the character of Sally Owens alongside her co-star Nicole Kidman, who depicted the role of Gillian Owens. Recently, Kidman confirmed that they both will star in the upcoming sequel of Practical Magic. Now, Bullock has shared her views on the project and expressed her excitement to reprise her beloved role again.

According to People magazine, the Speed movie actress attended the book party of her original 1998 film director, Griffin Dunne, where she gushed about his unique storytelling skills and spoke briefly about the sequel, noting, "Here comes trouble, but good trouble."

She then expressed her admiration for Dunne, noting that he has gone through a lot in life but still manages to find "love and humor" even in difficult times.

The Proposal actress lauded the director and his storytelling skills, saying it makes you feel like you've been right there in the "back seat" through everything he's experienced, noting, "He has lived more lives than a cat."

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will reprise their roles for Practical Magic sequel

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are all set to amaze fans again with their beloved film Practical Magic roles as they will reprise their characters for the upcoming sequel. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Pictures reportedly confirmed that a sequel to their 1998 cult classic movie is in stages of development.

The studio teased fans as they confirmed the news via their Instagram account. They shared a clip from Kidman and Bullock's original movie and wrote in the caption announcing, "It’s official! Practical Magic 2 is in development and coming soon."

After the studio announced the news, Kidman expressed her excitement for reuniting with her co-star, telling People magazine, "Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it."

According to the outlet, Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock will reportedly produce the sequel alongside Denise Di Novi, while Akiva Goldsman will potentially write the screenplay.