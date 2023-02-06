Here is what Jane Fonda thinks about remake of the 1968 classic Barbarella starring Sydney Sweeney

The 25 year old Euphoria star has big shoes to fill as she will play the titular character that was once popularized by Jane Fonda. In a recent interview, Fonda talks about what she thinks about the remake of this classic movie. She is not involved in the new production process of the movie and is worried about how the movie will actually turn out.

In talks with The Hollywood Reporter, Jane Fonda stated that she does not have high hopes for the remake of the movie. Fonda tries not to think too much about the movie as it is only going to further worry her.

Jane further added that in the past she had thought about revisiting Barbarella and making it a truly feminist movie. However, this plan did not work out as the producer of the original movie Dino De Laurentiis ignored her suggestions. The original movie did not perform well at the box office but ever since then it has been recognized as the original cult classic movie.

The 25 year old Euphoria actress will also be seen sharing the big screen with Glen Powell in a recently announced project.

About Barbarella remake

Not much is known about the remake of Barbarella. There are reports that Sony Pictures is the executive producer of the movie with no director publicly attached to it yet. The original movie followed the adventures of Barbarella, a 41st century astronaut played by Jane Fonda. She goes on a mission to find Durand Durand, an evil scientist and prevent him from the destruction of the galaxy.