Here’s how Angelina Jolie’s six children celebrated the Eternals star's 46th birthday with a special SURPRISE

Angelina Jolie, who celebrated her 46th birthday last week, was treated like a queen by her and Brad Pitt's six kids. Read the inside details on the actress' special day below.

On June 4, Angelina Jolie turned 46 years of age and celebrated it with her six favourite people, i.e. her and Brad Pitt's children - Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. Given the tight-knit bond between Angie and her wonderful kids, the Eternals star was treated like a queen by her family on her special day.

"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source shared with People about Angelina's exciting, fun 46th birthday celebrations. As per photos obtained by Daily Mail, Jolie and her children had the actress' birthday dinner at TAO, a Los Angeles restaurant, on Friday night. Angelina looked gorgeous as she ditched her trademark 'all-black' attire style and opted for a sunshine yellow flowy knee-length frock, which was paired with nude heels and a black Valentino purse.

Moreover, Jolie's gorgeousness was further accentuated by her brown locks left open in a sleek manner while a grey face mask kept Angelina protected. Even Angie's kids made sure to keep safety first as they were spotted exiting the restaurant, adorning face masks.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie is worried about her kids' reaction to gold suit in Eternals; REVEALS she's watched the trailer

Meanwhile, when it comes to the heated custody battle between Angelina and Brad, which is the major bone of contention in Brangelina's divorce being finalised, took a new turn towards the end of last month. Pitt was awarded joint custody of their kids, except Maddox, who is no longer a minor, and if a report by US Weekly is to be believed, Jolie is "bitterly disappointed" by the outcome which wasn't in her favour; i.e. sole custody.

Share your comment ×