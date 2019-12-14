Here’s how Liam Hemsworth surprised his fan on her wedding day; Details Inside

Liam Hemsworth, who is currently in the process of finalizing his divorce with Miley Cyrus, recently surprised his fan on her wedding day. Read on for more details

Liam Hemsworth made his fan’s special day even more special by bumping into her on her wedding day. Hemsworth, who got separated from his wife Miley Cyrus, was enjoying a day out with a friend at Australia’s Gold Coast on December 11, when he found himself in the middle of a wedding celebration. The newly-wed couple had just exchanged their vows when they decided to stop at a club for a couple of drinks. And that’s when they noticed the Hollywood actor, who was sitting at a table with his friend.

The couple had come all the way from the UK to get married at Gold Coast in Australia, E Online reported. According to their wedding photographer, the couple had stopped at the bar to celebrate their wedding with their friends and family when they spotted the actor. He also stated that the bride is a huge Liam Hemsworth fan. The bride’s sister, Willcox, said that Liam was in good spirits and was enjoying a relaxing evening with his friend when the couple saw him. She shared that the bride was completely shocked and over the moon after meeting Liam on her wedding day. The actor was more than happy to pose for photos with the bride and groom and even congratulated them.

Hemsworth is in the midst of his ongoing divorce with Miley Cyrus. After a long on-and-off relationship, Miley and Liam decided to take the next big step in their relationship and got married in December 2018. While the fans were hoping that the couple was back for good, the marriage did not last and they called it quits after just eight months. The couple will soon face each other in the court to finalise their divorce.

