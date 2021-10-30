Here’s how Millie Bobby Brown hilariously pranked Noah Schnapp while filming Stranger Things season 4

Millie Bobby Brown enjoys a good prank, and one of her most recent targets was her costar turned real-life closest buddy Noah Schnapp. As per PEOPLE, Schnapp recently described how Brown pulled a quick one on him while shooting the fourth season of Stranger Things.

"On our last day of filming season 4, Millie, she got the whole crew together and she bought like, 2000 water balloons," Schnapp said as per PEOPLE while promoting his new snack company TBH, which launches Monday. "She called me back to our base camp to give her a hug goodbye. I got there and I was like, 'Where is she at? Let me go say goodbye." However, Schnapp quickly discovered Brown had something quite different in mind.

"Her and 30 other crew members came out behind the trailers with each, like, 100 water balloons, just chucking them at me," Noah further said. "The whole night, I was soaked. Dripping," recalled the actor, who plays Will Byers on the show. "The costumes [team staffers] were mad. They had to blow dry my whole costume." However, Schnapp said that he "had a blast" shooting the season, which he views as "unexpected, romantic, and exhilarating." "I was with a great group of people and I bonded with everyone a lot and I had a good time," he said. "I think this season is going to be the best one yet. It's something to be excited about."

Interestingly, as per PEOPLE, Schnapp has been hard at work on his new venture in addition to shooting the Netflix series. TBH, which stands for To Be Honest, is a snack brand founded by Schnapp roughly two years ago. As an alternative to the famous Nutella product, he set out to produce a healthier, vegan, and palm oil-free hazelnut chocolate spread.

