Here’s how Prince William and Prince Harry came to know about Prince Charles testing positive for COVID 19

Prince Charles has been tested positive for coronavirus and displayed mild symptoms, as confirmed by Clarence House in a statement. Read below to know how his sons Prince William and Prince Harry came to know about their father's diagnosis.

2020 is proving to be a memorable year, for all the wrong reasons! Especially for the Royal Family! While it seemed as though things were finally getting better for them post the controversial Megxit by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Charles has now been tested positive for coronavirus. The shocking report was confirmed by Clarence House in a statement, which read as, "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

"It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks," the statement continued. Chris Ship of ITV News divulged further details regarding Prince Charles' diagnosis. First and foremost, both Prince William and Prince Harry were informed by their father himself on testing positive for COVID-19. "Prince Charles has spoken to both his sons. William in Norfolk and Harry in Canada," Chris tweeted. The last time William and Harry interacted with their father was at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service on March 9, 2020.

While William and Kate Middleton along with their three children - Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4 and Prince Louis, 1 - have moved from Kensington Palace to their Anmer Hall country estate in Sandringham as a self-isolation precaution, Harry and Meghan Markle have stayed put, quarantining in their Vancouver Island home along with their 10-month-old son, Archie.

Here's hoping a speedy recovery for Prince Charles!

Meanwhile, an update on Queen Elizabeth by Buckingham Palace reads, "The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

