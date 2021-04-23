Here’s how Riz Ahmed proposed to novelist Fatima Mirza, Hint: It involves Scrabble

Riz Ahmed's proposal to wife Fatima Farheen Mirza was cute and cheesy

The Sound of Metal star won everyone’s heart when he revealed the cheesy but adorable way, he asked Fatima Farheen Mirza to marry him. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Riz Ahmed revealed he asked his wife to marry him over a game of scrabble! The two had gone to a park on a picnic, one of the few things they could do- given the lockdown, and that’s where he popped the question.

“We were actually playing Scrabble,” he said, “and I did that corny thing where I stole all the correct letters up and spelled out, ‘Will you marry me?’”

Well, he says “corny”, we say absolutely charming!

Ahmed says at first, she thought he was joking! “Actually, the way I proposed didn’t help… cause she’s a novelist!” he said. “She’s amazing with words.” Mirza is the author behind the New York Times Bestselling book, A Place for Us. While she grew up in California, her parents are of Indian descent. Ahmed and Mirza tied the knot earlier this year in January. The two met when he was preparing for his role in the Sound of Metal and it was a meet-cute right of a movie!

“We just both sat down at the same table in a cafe,” Ahmed told host Jimmy Fallon, during an appearance on the Tonight Show in January. “We were both jostling over the same laptop plug point. It's like a very modern way of meeting!” During the interview, he also spoke about his lockdown wedding, a “bachelors’ zoom”, the Oscar nomination, and how his family keeps him grounded.

The British actor is the first Muslim actor to be nominated for the Academy Awards Best Actor category for his performance in Sound of Metal and will create history if he wins this Sunday!

Credits :Jimmy Kimmel Live

