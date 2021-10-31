Here’s what happened at Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson platonic date where duo held hands

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently hung out, reportedly “just as friends,” but now an insider is revealing what actually happened inside the duo’s platonic date. If you didn’t know, the recently-single reality TV star and Davidson hung out with recently-engaged Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker as they went to a theme park.

The SKIMS founder, 41, along with the 27-year-old SNL star visited the Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Kardashian and Davidson went on a late-night trip to ride rollercoasters with Travis and Kourtney, Stephanie Shepherd, Harry Hudson and other friends.

An onlooker who spotted them at the park at around 1:20 in the night recently spoke to US Weekly and revealed: “Kim and Pete seemed like good friends, Kim seemed very chill. It did seem like she was trying to hide.” The duo also shares a ton of common friends including--Machine Gun Kelly and Barker, 45, and previously have acted opposite each other on SNL when Kim impersonated sister Kourtney, 42, while Davidson pretended to be Kelly, 3. Another skit, riffing on Aladdin, had Davidson and Kim play love interests and even shared a kiss.

Pictures from the night show the KKW Beauty founder holding Pete’s hand while on a roller coaster but that doesn’t necessarily mean much. The insider also told US Weekly that Davidson and Kim weren’t spending all their time together and were busy with the whole group they came with. The news of Pete and Kim’s possible romance comes in the wake of her split from Kanye West in February. The pair share children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

