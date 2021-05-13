Here’s where philanthropist Melinda Gates likely to divert her fortune after divorce from Bill Gates

Billionaire philanthropist Bill and Melinda Gates are separating after 27 years of marriage with $130 billion between them and here’s how Melinda is likely to use it to influence change.

After Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott’s divorce in 2019, Bill & Melinda Gates is the separation making rounds in the global media. Assumptions, factual or heard are being made to scrape the root cause behind the separation of two successful philanthropist billionaires. From the deceased Jeffrey Epstein to a Chinese interpreter Zhe Wang, all have played the role of a ball in a tennis match between the couple and investigative reporters. None more right than the other, there is a huge chunk of money, about $130 billion between the couple who are running their foundation since the turn of this century.

Melinda Gates declined spousal support from Microsoft co-founder but reports suggest she received over $1.8 billion in stocks a week before the joint statement of separation. Bill and Melinda made it clear that the world’s largest charitable trust held by both will continue with earth-altering deeds as it was. According to a report in CNN, few areas of improvement in the world have been marked where Melinda might bring about change as per her statements of the past. The current one being, vaccination access to different countries.

Melinda spoke to CNN in December and said, “If we only get it (vaccine) to the high-income countries, this disease is going to bounce around. We're going to see twice as many deaths. And our recovery of our economies is going to be much slower than if we get the vaccine out to everybody,". Melinda had recently joined hands with Mental health organizations called ‘Sound It Out’ and ‘The Upswing Fund for Adolescent Mental Health’ to keep her focus in this area. Since 2016 Melinda has invested $65 million in federal paid leave policy so that she can help initiate government-funded paid family leave to bring enormous change in American lives.

Also Read| Bill Gates’ friendship with ex Ann Winblad the reason behind split with Melinda Gates?

Share your comment ×