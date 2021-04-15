Here’s why Brad Pitt was seen leaving LA medical center in a wheel chair keeping a low profile

In the paparazzi photos that have surfaced, Brad Pitt can be seen sitting on the wheel chair in a black hoodie, oversized pair of sunglasses and a mask.

Brad Pitt sent the paparazzi into a tizzy when he was snapped at the Beverly Hills medical centre on Wednesday. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor kept a low profile but the paparazzi managed to spot him. However, what left everyone by surprise was that the actor was being escorted outside the hospital in a wheel chair. While there are no clear reasons why the actor visited the hospital in the first place, a Page Six report suggests Brad had a dental appointment.

In the paparazzi photos, Brad can be seen sitting on the wheel chair in a black hoodie, oversized pair of sunglasses and a mask. He wore grey track pants and completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. Reportedly, it is hospital policy for a patient to be escorted out on a wheel chair.

Brad Pitt was escorted by a medical worker with his bodyguard by his side. While there is possibly nothing major to worry with Brad's health, his fans took to social media to express concern.

Meanwhile, Brad and ex-wife Angelina's divorce battle continues. The split has turned out to be one of the most ugly courtroom battles in Hollywood and has been ongoing for four years now. LA divorce attorney Kelly Chang Rickert recently revealed some candid details about Brangelina's divorce battle to Daily Mail. "I think this could become one of the most expensive divorce cases in Hollywood history in terms of legal fees," she said. Click the link below to read more details.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie SPENT USD 1 million each in divorce trial; Custody battle to go on for 6 more years?

Share your comment ×