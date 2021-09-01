Here’s why Rachael Leigh Cook turned down the role of Rogue in X Men; Find out

Rachael Leigh Cook recently explained why she turned down the part of Rogue in the X-Men films. If you don't know, Anna Paquin won the part of Rogue in the first X-Men film in 2000 and continued to portray the character until 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past. Cook said in a New York Times article published Monday that she wanted to avoid performing in front of a green screen and instead participate in smaller films.

"As soon as I saw the posters for it, I knew that I'd made a mistake," Cook said as per Just Jared. She called passing on the part a "huge misstep." Meanwhile, Cook, who was just 19 at the time of She's All That's release, went on to play the lead in the adaptation of the comic Josie and the Pussycats, which notoriously failed in theaters in 2001 but has gained a devoted following in the two decades afterwards. Following that, she followed some questionable counsel. "I really thought what everyone told me was correct when they said, 'What we need to do now is make sure you're taken seriously,'" she said. "I definitely did things for the wrong reasons."

However, she admitted to a few more less-than-ideal situations early in her career. According to Just Jared, one of them was when Peter Howitt, the director of her 2001 picture Antitrust, told her she needed to reduce weight a few days before they started shooting. He "cushioned the suggestion that she'd overindulged over Thanksgiving with the addition that he'd informed her male co-star, Ryan Phillippe, the same thing," according to the New York Times. "I just immediately burst into tears," Cook said. "And he felt terrible and immediately took it back. But it doesn't mean I wasn't offended. It doesn't mean I don't remember it."

Cook while promoting "He's All That'' also got candid about how she feels protective of the reboot's lead, Addison Rae, a 20-year-old influencer-turned-actress who now stands where she once stood. "I feel very protective of her, because I feel like she will be judged under a harsher light than somebody just starting out in the industry cold," Cook said, "so I hope that people see her for... just the dynamic and lovely young human that she is."

