Here's all you need to know about The House of the Dragon and every other Game Of Thrones prequel/spin off

The House of the Dragon is among several other prequels that HBO is developing based on George RR Martin's books as prequels to Game Of Thrones.

Game Of Thrones officially turned 10 this month and while the show may have ended two years ago, fans still find themselves extremely invested in the world of Westeros. From dropping a line from the show time to time to following George RR Martin's books, fans have been hooked to the GOT universe and ever since the news of more prequel shows was confirmed, the excitement for the same has been high.

With the first of the prequel shows, The House of the Dragon beginning its production, it looks like 2022 will have a major treat for fans. HBO recently confirmed the cast as well as shared a sneak peek from the table read of the show. Apart from The House of the Dragon, there are other prequel shows in the pipeline too. From the Nymeria Series to 9 Voyages, these shows will revolve around the history of Westeros and are set in a timeline before the Game of Thrones stories. Here's a look at all the prequels projects in development.

The House of the Dragon

HBO recently shared details about the upcoming show as the studio confirmed its lead cast and also what character they will be playing. Sharing pictures from their table read, The House of the Dragon cast was announced and it includes, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as The Sea Snake, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. The series will look at the Targaryen history.

Nymeria

Another project that was announced recently is the Nymeria series that will follow the story of Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded Dorne. The name Nymeria also found a mention in the original Game Of Thrones series as Maisie William's Arya Stark named her dire wolf Nymeria. The project is still in its early stage and hence no casting or production announcement has been made yet.

9 Voyages

Deemed to be one of the most interesting projects by fans, Gotham creator Bruno Heller has come on board for this project. The series will revolve around the Lord Corlys Velaryon aka The Sea Snake of House Velaryon. The character of The Sea Snake will also be appearing in The House of the Dragon and is being portrayed by Steve Toussaint. More details on the show are still awaited

Flea Bottom

Yet another name that will be familiar to GOT fans is the working title of the show, Flea Bottom. In the original series, we saw characters such as Ser Davos Seaworth and Gendry Baratheon spending time in the gritty streets of Flea Bottom. The series will be set in these tight lanes of King's Landing where the commoners lived.

Tales of Dunk and Egg

It has been reported that The Tales of Dunk and Egg is set in a timeline that is 90 years before GOT. The series will reportedly be based on George RR Martin's novellas by the same name. The story of the novella follows Ser Duncan the Tall, and his squire Egg aka Aegon V Targaryen, the future king of Westeros. Not much has been known about this project as HBO is yet to confirm more details about the same.

While the first series to come out of these will be The House of the Dragon, fans are eager to find out casting details for the rest of the series.

