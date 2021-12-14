Here's everything you need to know about California's Baby Bar Exam ACED by Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian revealed on Monday that she passed California's "baby bar" exam after two years of studying and three tries, bringing her one step closer to her dream of becoming a lawyer. Kim took to her Instagram to announce the great news which had fans lauding the television star for her efforts and dedication.

Check out her post here:

Opening up on the same, Kim said that she is "really proud" of herself for the achievement. "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!" Kim wrote. But what exactly is Baby Bar and why Kim Kardashian was trying to ace it since so many years? According to the California State Bar website, the "baby bar" exam, also known as the First-Year Law Students' Examination, is a one-day examination administered to law students twice a year.

The exam is taken by first-year law students who are attending a "degree program at a State Bar-unaccredited registered law school, through the Law Office Study Program and those without two years of college work attending a Committee of Bar Examiners- or an American Bar Association-accredited law school," according to the site. Prospective attorneys in California may pursue an alternate road to law school known as "reading the law," or apprenticing with a current lawyer or judge. Kardashian is studying for four years to become a lawyer in this method, and passing the baby bar test marks the conclusion of her first year.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians actress said that she has failed the test three times before. She claimed to have COVID-19 and a 104-degree temperature on one of those occasions. Kardashian, whose father is the well-known attorney Robert Kardashian, has said that her ultimate objective is to create a legal practice focusing on jail reform. She said that she became interested in law after being engaged in the case of Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother spending life in prison in Alabama for a nonviolent narcotics charge. Interestingly as per Newsweek, she has said that she intends to take the California bar test in 2022.

