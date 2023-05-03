Here’s how American Idol’s Katy Perry responds after getting replaced by A-list singer on judge’s table

Recently, it was revealed that American Idol’s current judge Katy Perry will be temporarily replaced by an iconic Grammy winning rock star.

The American Idol fans have been demanding for Katy Perry to be fired over her treatment of the show’s contestant. On multiple occasions, Perry has been slammed online for her behavior towards the contestants which was categorized as rude and unprofessional. Previously, Katy was accused of behaving rudely towards Wé Ani by acting rudely when she made it to top 12.

Now, since American Idol fans have seemingly gotten their wish for the new judge in competition, here’s how they react.

Katy Perry’s response

During Monday's episode, American Idol judge Luke Bryan said that soon ‘big names’ would be coming to the show, however he didn’t reveal the names. Later, Deadline reported that Alanis Morissette will be filling in for Katy Perry as the judge amid her absence. Ed Sheeran will also make an appearance since the remaining contestants will perform a duet of his hit songs. During this time, Lionel Richie and Perry will be performing at King Charles III coronation in London.

When People asked Katy Perry about Ed and Alanis assuming their role as judge, she said ‘I loved the reaction from the contestants. I idolize Alanis, Jagged Little Pill is the reason I do music. Ed Sheeran is the best producer, writer, artist, life-liver. I'm really excited to watch his documentary because I know that he's been through a lot. These are two people who always stay true to themselves and are real so I think it's awesome to have them as judges’.

However, it does seem that Katy Perry’s absence from American Idol will be much welcomed by the audience.

