Here's how Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Maddox celebrated his 21st birthday; Reports

It's Maddox Jolie-Pitt's 21st birthday! The newly 21-year-old celebrated his birthday with his family. Maddox is Angelina Jolie's first child. She adopted him in 2002 from an orphanage in Cambodia and following Jolie's wedding to Brad Pitt, the Bullet Train actor too became Maddox's parent. Since then, Brangelina's family has expanded with 5 more children though they did finalise their divorce in 2019.

During a chat with ET, a source opened up about the birthday boy's fun day as they revealed that Maddox spent most of the day with his family on Friday "and then will be helping Zahara move to Atlanta." Maddox's sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt recently circled the headlines as she celebrated her acceptance into Spelman College. While giving interviews on the red carpet of his latest release, Pitt shared that he was "so proud" of his daughter.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pitt said, "She's so smart. She's going to flourish even more at college." He continued raising heaps of her praise, "It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I'm so proud." Zahara is following in the footsteps of her big brother Maddox as he too left for college a few years ago to Yonsei University in South Korea.

Meanwhile, in another interview, Pitt talked about his other daughter Shiloh who has also gained popularity recently. He spoke about her incredible dance skills, "It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," and also quipped, "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr Two-Left-Feet here."

