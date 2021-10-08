Here's how Archie helps Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in taking care of sister Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie has been growing up as a "lovable and sweet-natured" boy. According to a report by US Weekly, a source has stated that Harry and Meghan's eldest son is 'coming into his own' and also being an older brother to baby sister Lilibet.

The source for US Weekly has also revealed that the Sussexes are "so in awe, and feel blessed beyond words" for their two adorable children. The source, via US Weekly, has also noted that despite having nannies, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "extremely hands-on" when it comes to taking care of their kids. "[They] try to keep the hired help to a minimum for the most part,” the US Weekly source revealed.

As the Sussexes have already been parents to Archie before daughter Lilibet arrived, taking care of the little one has reportedly been easier for the two. "They’ve been able to use a lot of the techniques they learned with Archie and take care of things like feeding or bathing without too much fuss," the US Weekly source noted.

But Prince Archie too doesn't seem to leave any stone unturned in taking care of his newborn sister. The toddler reportedly "adores" his sister and "gives her a lot of kisses." The source, via US Weekly has also revealed that Archie even tried to carry the infant "with the help of his parents" and was "kind and loving" towards her.

