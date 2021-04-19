Here's how Brad Pitt shed his 'pretty boy' image he was worried about after the success of Thelma & Louise

After the success of Thelma & Louise, Brad Pitt went on to successfully sign a spate of films. However, he was worried about being labelled as just a 'pretty boy'.

Brad Pitt has risen to the top ranks in Hollywood after a successful slate of films and characters he has offered on the big screen. From Fight Club to Ocean's Twelve, Brad has given his fans several reasons to cheer. However, the situation was a little different when Brad came under the Hollywood spotlight in the early 90s. Thanks to Ridley Scott's Thelma & Louise, this was Brad's first few major roles and the actor broke into stardom.

Now, a new clip from the E! True Hollywood Story, shows how Brad was worried about being typecast as just a 'pretty boy'. In the clip, psychologist and Cult of Celebrity author Cooper Lawrence revealed, "Suddenly he (Brad) became somebody who was constantly on the cover of magazines and everybody wanted to know about his social life and who he was dating."

“He had just finished A River Runs Through It and he felt between that and Thelma & Louise, he was concerned about being typecast as a pretty boy. He just said he was looking for something completely different and I thought, ‘Boy have I got a role for you,’” Kalifornia director Dominic Sena revealed.

The director added, "I met with Brad and I just loved his take on the character. I knew he was the guy." Brad went on to sign Kalifornia with his then-girlfriend Juliette Lewis and played the role of a psychopath. While the movie bombed at the box office, Brad and Juliette's performances were highly praised.

“Considering they were in the middle of a relationship, I thought it could either be wonderful or it could be terrible. But I’ve got to tell you, it was a joy. All of this sort of interactive stuff between them felt real. They were just into one another and it was pretty all encompassing,” said director Domini Sena.

Well, pretty boy or no, we do love Brad Pitt equally in romcom as well as the broody guy next door!

