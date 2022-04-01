Here's how Chris Rock reacted to a fan who cursed Will Smith during his standup show

Following the Oscars 2022 incident where Will Smith smacked him, Chris Rock has moved on and recently performed his first two standup shows in Boston. The comedian also made his first statement regarding the incident during the same as he told the crowd that he's still processing what happened at the Oscars and also shut down a fan over the same.

According to People, during his second show, Chris responded to a fan who was heard cursing Will Smith in the crowd. The report suggests that Chris shut the audience member who yelled "F**k Will Smith" by saying, “No, no, no, no, no…" The comedian has managed to remain extremely brief about the incident and hasn't made a single statement regarding the same with Will Smith's name in it.

Among other revelations, it was recently also revealed by Oscars Producer Will Packer that the Los Angeles Police Department was "prepared" to have Will Smith arrested had Rock pressed charges against him. Although, Packer told Good Morning America that Chris denied the offer despite LAPD telling him that Smith could be charged for battery.

Will, on the other hand, posted an apology for Rock on his Instagram account. The actor admitted his mistake adding that he reacted emotionally and maintained that he was wrong. In the meantime, other celebrities have also been weighing on the issue including Jim Carrey among others. The Truman Show star told Gayle King that he would have sued Smith had he been there in Chris' place.

ALSO READ: Oscars Producer says Chris Rock declined LAPD's offer to arrest Will Smith after Oscars slap