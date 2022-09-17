Here's how David Beckham paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II for which fans hailed the English footballer

As citizens of the UK gathered to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Hall, amongst the crowd, the uber-popular English football star David Beckham was spotted standing in a queue. According to reports and eyewitnesses, the former Manchester United star stood in the line for almost 13 hours with the general citizens before quietly paying his respects to the late monarch. Find out all about it in this article!

Amongst many others who lined up to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Westminster Hall, David Beckham was one of them. Once the pride of English football, Beckham was spotted by the general public, standing amongst them in a queue that led to Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Westminster Hall.

It was around 2 in the afternoon when he came and stood in the queue with others. The footballer then waited 12 more hours before showing up at Westminster Hall. He was seen maintaining a low profile, wearing a full-black flat cap, a pair of black trousers paired with a white shirt, a black tie, and a black overcoat. He took some photographs with fans that sometimes cause the line to momentarily come to a halt. In fact, according to reports, Beckham even bought his fans some donuts and snacks during their long hours in the queue.

Furthermore, before entering to see the Queen's coffin in the hall, Beckham spoke to reporters. The footballer told reporters that his family has always been supporters of the Royal Family and that he grew up in a "household of royalists." Beckham further added that if his grandparents were alive, they would have wanted to see the Queen one last time before her departure. So, visiting the Queen's coffin is an ode to them.

"To receive my OBE, I took my grandparents with me - who were the ones that really brought me up to be a huge royalist and a fan of the Royal Family - and obviously I had my wife there as well. To step up, to get my honour - but then also Her Majesty, to ask questions, to talk. I was so lucky that I was able to have a few moments like that in my life, to be around Her Majesty," he told reporters.

"Because we can all see with the love that has been shown how special she is and how special she was and the legacy that she leaves behind. It's a sad day, but it's a day for us to remember the incredible legacy that she's left. Every time that we stood there when we wore those Three Lion shirts and I had my armband and we sang God Save The Queen, that was something that meant so much to us. Every time that we did it, it was something special," Beckham further added.

Beckham, who encountered the Queen multiple times throughout his inspiring football career, was then seen tearing up, standing near the Queen's coffin with other mourners in the hall. The former England captain met Queen Elizabeth II back in 2003 when he was awarded the honor of becoming an officer of the Order of the British Empire.

After exiting Westminster Hall, Beckham encountered reporters again and said that the feeling in the room was unmatched. He also said that everyone who stood there in the hall was there just to thank Queen Elizabeth for being kind and caring all through her reign.

David Beckham hailed by fans for his deed

Now, the fact that David Beckham joined all the general citizens and queued up for nearly 13 hours to see the Queen's coffin, despite being a renowned icon, has garnered much positive feedback from fans all over the world. Many have taken to Twitter to applaud Beckham's humble nature and grounded personality.

While many supporters praised his deed of queueing up with the general public, many others pointed out how other "celebrities" take undue advantage of their positions to get things done. For his move, many Twitteratis called Beckham "a thoroughly decent guy" and "one of life's good guys."

