Here's how Demi Lovato feels about her ex boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama's engagement

Demi Lovato’s ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama just got engaged and the singer is happy for him.

Demi Lovato wants nothing but the best for ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama. The two dated for almost six years before calling it quits in 2016. On December 2, Wilmer announced his engagement to model Amanda Pacheco, sharing a photo from the proposal on social media. While the announcement made his fans very happy, Demi’s fans were concerned about her reaction to her ex being engaged to someone else. However, it seems like, just like the 39-year-old actor, the singer has also moved on in her life.

Hours after the actor announced his engagement, a source close to Demi told E Online that she is happy for Wilmer is he is happy and will always want the best for him even if they are no longer together. The insider also asserted that while the two will always remain friends and have a special place in each other's hearts, Demi understands that he wasn’t going to be her life partner. The singer has moved on in her life wishes Wilmer all the best.

Meanwhile, in December, Demi revealed that she and model Austin Wilson have decided to split. Just over a month after the singer made her relationship with model Austin Insta-official, Demi revealed that they have called it quits. The singer confirmed the split to a fan on social media. The two also deleted all pictures of each other from their respective Instagram feeds. Following the split, Demi added a stunning new ink to her body art collection, an angel on her upper back.

