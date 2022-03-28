Here's how Denzel Washington, Tyler Perry calmed Will Smith down after he struck Chris Rock at Oscars 2022

Oscars 2022 saw its biggest blunder in the history of the show. On Sunday, comedian Chris Rock strung a wrong cord while hosting the ceremony as he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's autoimmune disease which prompted a heated reaction from her husband Will Smith who walked up to Rock on staged and slapped him, leaving the audience in shock.

Following the incident, Smith's friends Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry spoke with the King Richard actor to calm him down. According to ET, the two approached Smith during the commercial break and had a word with him after which they all hugged and things were seemingly calmer. A source told the outlet that no one could at first decipher if the moment was in fact real and not a staged act which was soon clear when Smith started cursing out Rock at the top of his lungs. The altercation left Rock shaken and the audience went silent for a while.

The source continued, "It was incredibly awkward for the whole audience. Will's friends and team have been trying to calm him down." Later Smith was seen being embraced by Bradley Cooper. According to reports, Smith and rock were in good spirits prior to the incident, Rock was looking forward to his Oscar appearance and was happy to be presenting the award but things shifted when his joke did not settle well with Will.

However, Smith later apologized to the Academy and his fellow actors for his behaviour while receiving the Best Actor honour for his performance in King Richard.

