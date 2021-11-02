Here's how Ed Sheeran REALLY feels about his Game Of Thrones cameo and fan reactions to it

Ed Sheeran finally opened up about doing a cameo on Game Of Thrones and spoke about how felt after receiving a strong backlash over it from fans. The singer who is currently busy promoting his new album = (equals) appeared on Dax Shepard's The Armchair Expert podcast and spoke about several things including his special appearance on the popular HBO show.

The singer explained to hosts Dax and Monica Padman how his cameo on Game of Thrones came out and revealed that he was a big fan of the show. Sheeran further stated that his cameo though was planned as a surprise for Maisie Williams whose character Arya Stark was to be killed off in that season. Ed's involvement on the project though didn't remain a surprise after Sophie Turner accidentally spoke about it at a convention which did come as a surprise to Maisie.

While talking about taking on the cameo, Sheeran said, "It was great." Although the 30-year-old singer further added how his experience was ruined by fan reactions to it saying, "I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it."

For the unreversed, Sheeran appeared in an episode of Season 7 titled, Dragonstone. The singer featured in a scene as a soldier in the Lannister army whom Arya Stark encounters when traveling through the Riverlands. Sheeran in his short cameo calls, King's Landing the "worst place in the world."

During his podcast interaction with Dax, Sheeran also spoke about his close friend Maisie and said, "She’s always been awesome."

