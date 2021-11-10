Here's how Elton John convinced Ed Sheeran to collaborate on a Christmas song; Find out

Ed Sheeran and Elton John have a Christmas song on the way. On Monday's "Tonight Show," Sheeran confirmed to Jimmy Fallon that John had persuaded him to record a holiday song.

“I’ve always been quite against it [a Christmas song]. Not that I don’t like Christmas, I love Christmas, but in terms of doing a Christmas song, you need to chuck the kitchen sink at it.” As per Entertainment Tonight, John's prior holiday song, "Step into Christmas," continues to climb the charts year after year, according to Sheeran. As a result, John approached Ed Sheeran about writing a new Christmas song for 2021 and Sheeran agreed. However, he further said that they'd composed three songs, one of which was titled "Merry Christmas."

Interestingly, The 30-year-old claimed he expected the song's name to be altered owing to its common name, but he was surprised to see that there were no other songs on Spotify or YouTube with the basic title "Merry Christmas." "It baffled me. It's kind of like this glitch in a video game," Sheeran said as per Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Sheeran, who just released his fifth studio album, =, also joined Fallon, Michael Che, and Martha Stewart for a round of charades. Fallon was teamed with Stewart, while Sheeran was matched with Che. Che and Sheeran won the game after the comedian helped Sheeran guess movies No Time to Die and Dirty Dancing. During his interview, the star also spoke about being a dad, helping John get another number 1, and more.

ALSO READ:Ed Sheeran reveals the REASON why he hasn't collaborated with Adele yet