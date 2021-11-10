Here's how Gigi Hadid and Yolanda Hadid are coping after Zayn Malik incident

Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid are hoping to put the recent incident with Zayn Malik behind them. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the mother-daughter duo is fine and never had an issue amongst them over the incident. After Yolanda pressed charges against Malik, the singer has been serving a 90 days probation following the same.

The Entertainment Tonight source further added that Yolanda and Zayn aren't happy that the situation with Zayn came to light. Further adding on about how the mother-daughter feel about moving on from the incident especially since the singer will be involved as a co-parent to Khai in their family, the source added, "At the end of the day, Zayn will be in the families' lives forever and everyone hopes one day they can all move on."

Considering Malik is extremely private about his personal life, the singer in a statement regarding Yolanda's accusations had mentioned that he wants to prioritise his daughter Khai's well-being and hoped that Yolanda would consider solving the issue amicably. In a statement shared with ET, the singer said, "I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private."

Recently, it was also reported that Malik's family has been worried about him amid his fallout with Hadid's family and even hoped for him to return to his UK home. The singer is currently on court-ordered probation that has also mandated him to take an anger management class.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik's family wants him to return to his UK home amid 'hard time' following Gigi Hadid split?