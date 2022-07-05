Here's how Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is preparing for his Marvel departure

In a recent chat with Men's Health, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt opened up about his upcoming departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor had an emotional response to his departure and compared his time in the MCU to Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson's time as the quarterback in the team.

During the interview, Pratt shared, "You want to be conscious and put a lot of effort into experiencing the moment. Like, this is going away. I want to take it in." The Jurassic World actor noted that the only way to "take it in" is to be present so that is what his goal is in the remaining time he has. He added, "The other day, Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, he got traded to Denver. He’s been with Seattle for about ten years. Which has been about the duration of this. I was like, ‘Wait, hold on, what happened?’"

Pratt mentioned how he got emotional about it all, "The emotion around the last ten years sort of coming to an end. I was in the most embarrassing way, like, ‘My quarterback leaves, so I’m gonna cry.’ It’s hitting me in moments like that." Talking about his future in the industry, Pratt confessed that he has no place for now, "I don’t actually know what’s gonna come next. You asked whether or not I’m cognizantly, intentionally turning a page. The page is turning. Whether I want to or not. Because the franchises are over," per The Direct.

As for Pratt's MCU franchise, the upcoming threequel will mark the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as confirmed by director James Gunn. Though fans can still catch the space guardians in all their glory in the upcoming Chris Hemsworth movie, Thor: Love and Thunder.

