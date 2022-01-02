Here's HOW Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts included JK Rowling amid transphobia controversy

Trigger Warning: Transphobia

***Spoilers Alert***

JK Rowling did not attend the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts reunion but was included in the special episode nonetheless. For those unversed, the author had previously made public remarks on gender and received backlash due to her commentary on the trans community.

However, while many fans were speculating Rowling's complete absence from the Reunion, the author managed to appear through a few clips as the episode discussed all things Potter including many scenes, and casting choices that included Rowling. However, the snippets shown of Rowling also mentioned that they were shot in 2019 as a part of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour at the sound stages in Leavesden, England, where the Harry Potter movies were originally filmed.

Previously, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson had opened up on Rowling's comments on trans people and publicly stated that they don't support the same. A part of Radcliffe's statement read, "While Jo is unquestionably responsible for the course my life has taken, as someone who has been honored to work with and continues to contribute to The Trevor Project for the last decade, and just as a human being, I feel compelled to say something at this moment...Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Emma Watson too had noted her stance on the matter while avoiding directly mentioning JK Rowling. "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are," Watson said. "I want my trans followers to know that I and so many other people around the world see you, respect you and love you for who you are," she said.

In other news, fans have been going gaga over Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts from the day it has been released. If you're yet to watch the same, you can head on to our 'ALSO READ' section to take a look at Pinkvilla's spoiler-free review of the special reunion.

ALSO READ: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts Review: Golden trio fly their broomsticks down memory lane