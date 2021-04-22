Here's how Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are unwinding and enjoying quality time in the UK

According to a latest report, Harry Stykes and Olivia Wilde are enjoying quality time in the UK as they wrapped up the shooting of Don't Worry Darling.

While Hollywood recently saw long-time couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split, love seems to be flourishing on the other side of the pond. We're talking about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde who have swirled dating rumours on several occasions. The couple even made it official by walking hand in hand at a friend's wedding earlier this year. Now, according to a latest report in Entertainment Tonight, Harry and Olivia are enjoying quality time in the UK.

For the unversed, the duo finished shooting for Wilde's film 'Don't Worry Darling' amid the pandemic and are now enjoying some downtime. A source revealed to the publication that Harry and Olivia are going for long walks and visiting neighbourhood pubs as they continue to spend time together.

"Filming during a pandemic in L.A. was pretty all-consuming. Now they're able to unwind, relax, and really enjoy some one-on-one time," the source said.

Adding, "Their idea of a good time is going for a long walk and ducking into a neighborhood pub." While Harry and Olivia are making the most of each moment, the report revealed that Olivia's ex Jason Sudeikies is also in London for work and the duo are co-parenting.

On Thursday, Olivia took to Instagram to share a photo of her girls whom she shares with Jason. Looks like it was playtime for the girls as the actress captioned the photo with two 'hatching chick' emojis. She also took to her Instagram Story to wish one of her daughter as celebrated her 7th birthday.

ALSO READ: Harry Styles to undergo THIS transformation for his role in My Policeman

Share your comment ×