Here's how Harry Styles reacted after fan pelted 'cold' chicken nuggets on stage at his MSG show

Harry Styles who recently bagged Album of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 had to skip attending the ceremony since he was set to perform at Madison Square Garden amid his ongoing Love On Tour. At every concert, Styles is known to have conversations with the audience and recently, the singer paused his show over a chicken nugget.

Pausing his concert in between after a fan pelted chicken nuggets on stage, Harry asked the audience, "Who threw the chicken nugget?" while holding the cold piece of meat. After another nugget landed on stage, Harry said, "It’s another chicken nugget!" When the crowd began asking him to eat it, Styles explained, "I don’t eat chicken, sorry! I don’t eat meat."

Later getting into a conversation with fans, Harry added, "First of all. This is cold. And I’m assuming very old." He then went on to ask the audience if they wanted the nugget back. After hearing an affirmative response from them, he added, "Why? Because! Don’t eat it" and chucked it back into the crowd. He then exclaimed, "Now it’s on the floor. Don’t go looking for it, we’ll get you another nugget."

From doling out dating advice to doing gender reveals for couples, Harry's fan interactions at the Love On Tour have been making the headlines from the start. In the meantime, the singer's acting projects have also been making the headlines. Styles will be seen in two major films this year including My Policeman and Don't Worry Darling.

