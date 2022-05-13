Here's how Henry Cavill celebrated his 39th birthday with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso

In a new post on Instagram, Henry Cavill shared with his fans how he and his girlfriend Natalie Viscuso celebrated his 39th birthday. On Wednesday, Cavill to Instagram and posted a series of videos and snaps of him cooking up a delicious lavish dinner for him and his ladylove. For those unversed, the couple made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021.

Cavill captioned his post as he thanked his supporters for all the birthday wishes, "A very belated thank you for all the birthday wishes and messages," he continued to reveal, "My beautiful sous chef Natalie and I celebrated it in our own way this past weekend by cooking up some foods at home." The Witcher star hilariously added, "There is a good chance that some wines were drank along with said foods."

He went on to explain all about the dishes he cooked up, "What you see above are Joojeh kababs (Persian style chicken kebabs), some gyro bread, saffron rice, and Tzatziki, all made from scratch. Which sounds like some work, and was definitely something new for us to cook, but it's really pretty simple." Cavill noted, "There are loads of recipes online for all of those things too. We just found some that suited us."

Check out Henry Cavill's post below:

However, fans have not always been super nice to the couple as previously the actor had to take things into his own hands and call out all the haters who had been trolling the couple online. Cavill requested his fans to not pry on his personal and professional relationships in a lengthy post.

ALSO READ Natalie Viscuso gives a sweet shoutout to boyfriend Henry Cavill; Calls him the 'greatest man'