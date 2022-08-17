Here's how Joe Jonas celebrated his 33rd birthday with bros Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and more

Joe Jonas celebrated his 33rd birthday with his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas by his side. The Cake By The Ocean singer posted a TikTok of his epic birthday bash featuring a few friends and a lot of drinks. In the video, the Jonas bros and Joe's other friends were seen counting their drinks and showing their selves before and after a fun night out.

At the start of the video, "I'm Kevin, and this is my first drink of the night," said the eldest Jonas. Next came up Nick who was in a goofy mood as he joked, "I'm Joe," and went on to add a bit of a tongue twister, "And I think drunk be the most Nick tonight." The video then followed up with a bunch of Joe's party guests as they went on to list their names and the number of drinks they had for the night, progressively getting tipsier by the person.

In the end, Joe poped up on the screen as he introduced himself and his drink number, "Hey, I'm Joe, and this is my first drink of the night." The clip then switched up to a tipsier Joe belting out a pitchy high note from Kelly Clarkson's Since You Been Gone. While posting the video on Instagram, Joe captioned the clip, per ET, "A few Birthday drinks were had."

Later, Joe also posted a series of snaps from his "birthday weekend" which featured a throwback snap of himself wearing goofy birthday glasses and an adorable snap of Kevin sleeping peacefully among other chaotic shots.

