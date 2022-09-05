Here's how Jordana Brewster honoured Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker at her wedding with Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster and her fiance Mason Morfit tied the knot on Saturday in California. The couple seemingly had a Fast & Furious-inspired wedding and the newlyweds were also seen riding off in a car from the franchise. Not only that, Brewster who has been a crucial part of the Fast & Furious films also had her co-stars in attendance at the ceremony.

One of the sweetest gestures also happened to be how Jordana paid a tribute to her co-star and late actor, Paul Walker. As per People, the event featured a display of cars seen in the movies. Jordana and Maso also drove off in a blue '90s Acura Integra GS-R that her character was seen driving with Paul in the original 2001 film. The car also featured an image of the actors in their driving scene was placed on the driver's side window.

While Jordana and Mason's close friends and family were in attendance, her Fast & Furious family was also present including Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker along with Vin Diesel and Ludacris. Walker also took to Instagram to share a sweet message for the couple and wrote, "Congratulations to my sister Jordana @jordanabrewster & Mason @gmmorfit. The most beautiful celebration of love. I clearly had a blast. I love you so so much. Family forever."

Meadow Walker herself tied the knot with her boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan last year. Vin Diesel walked her down the aisle whereas other Fast & Furious cast members were also in attendance including Jordana at her ceremony.

