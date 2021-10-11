Here's how Kanye West and the Kardashian family REACTED to Kim Kardashian's SNL debut

Kim Kardashian recently made her Saturday Night Live debut and left fans mighty impressed with her comic timing and sassy burns as she roasted herself as well as her family in a hilarious monologue. While the fan verdict was out early on for Kim, it seems her family too had similar feelings about her SNL debut and have nothing but praises for her.

While Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian made cameos in Kim's SNL sketches and also cheered her on from the set when she delivered her monologue, her other sisters, Kourtney and Kylie lauded her on social media. An insider further informed E! about how Kim's family and also Kanye West felt about her SNL appearance.

The insider said, "Everyone was very impressed and so happy for Kim. She's gotten a ton of positive feedback and is very happy. She put everything she had into it and worked hard to make it the best it could be."

Kim's mother Kris Jenner also expressed her happiness for Kim on Instagram as she wrote a long note praising her daughter and said, "I'm so so proud of my amazing daughter Kim!!! She absolutely crushed one of the hardest stand-up gigs in the world!!!! She is an absolute ROCKSTAR and I'm so proud of this accomplishment!!! Not only was she beautiful, funny, outrageous and didn't take herself too seriously, but she took this on with such importance and focus."

While Kanye didn't take to social media, the rapper was supportive of Kim all through the week and also headed to New York for the same.

