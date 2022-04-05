Here's how Kanye West's girlfriend Chaney Jones reacted to his Grammy Award wins

While Kanye West may have been removed from Grammys 2022 performance lineup, the rapper was still a winner at the awards ceremony as he bagged two wins for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. While Kanye wasn't present at the ceremony after his performance was pulled out of the awards show amid his social media posts about host Trevor Noah as well as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, the rapper did receive a special congratulatory message.

Taking to her Instagram story, model Chaney Jones shared a special note for Kanye West as she congratulated him on his Grammy wins. Sharing a screengrab of a post shared by The Shade Room, Jones tagged Kanye West and wrote, "THE BIGGEST [GOAT emoji] SO PROUD." As for West, the rapper has been off social media for the past few weeks and hasn't shared any posts on his account.

Recently it was also announced that West won't be performing at Coachella 2022. West had been scheduled to play the closing night of the festival, which will take place between April 15-17 and April 22-24 weekends. It hasn't yet been confirmed as to why the rapper pulled out of the festival. Coachella’s first two nights are scheduled to be headlined by Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

While reports claimed that the rapper was taking some time off and seeking help following his recent online behaviour, the rapper's rep denied all such rumours and added that it was false narrative being built around him.

