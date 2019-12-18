Here's how Kate Middleton assisted Meghan Markle in planning the perfect Christmas this year

A latest report suggests that Kate Middleton may have helped Meghan to plan her Christmas with Prince Harry and son Archie in the US.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may have constantly made headlines this year and not for the best of reasons. The Duchesses, who made multiple appearances this year together, have reportedly not had the best relationship. However, their joint appearance at the Wimbeldon seemed to put all of that to rest. Now, a latest report suggests that Kate Middleton may have helped Meghan to plan her Christmas with Prince Harry and son Archie in the US. For the unversed, Harry and Meghan are currently in the US on their six-week long break and will be spending Christmas with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

As is tradition, the royal family will be coming together on Christmas Day for their annual Church walk in Sandringham. Queen Elizabeth gathers the entire family together during the festive season and royal members of the family barely skip the event since it is the royal tradition. However, according to a latest report in Cheatsheet.com, Prince William and Kate Middleton have alternated Christmases with the Windsors and Middletons in the past.

Back in 2012, Kate chose to spend the Christmas with her family in Berkshire as she was pregnant with Prince George. And since Kate had already spent a Christmas away from the royal family, this made it simpler for Meghan and Harry to get the Queen's approval to spend their Christmas in the US.

