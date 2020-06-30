Here's how Kate Middleton helped brother James to cultivate a hobby to deal with his mental struggles

James Middleton has previously opened up about how his sister Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton helped him with a hobby to battle depression.

Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton gifted her younger brother, James Middleton, a birthday present nearly a decade ago, and it is still dear to his heart. The 33-year-old entrepreneur has opened up about his beekeeping hobby that helps keep him grounded, he said in a lengthy essay released on June 28 via Daily Mail. Having fallen in love with bees as a child, Middleton’s family (including big sister, Kate) helped him realise his dream of caring for a hive of his own.

“While I’ve been intrigued by the natural world for as long as I can remember—as a child I used to have an ant colony and worm farms—I suppose my fascination with bees dates back to reading about Winnie-The-Pooh and his honey jar,” the Boomf founder wrote. “I’d always harboured a longing to keep bees, but it wasn’t until I turned 24 in 2011 that the wish became reality. Then, my family—mum, dad and my sisters Catherine and Pippa—clubbed together to buy what for me was the most fantastic birthday gift imaginable.”

Middleton remembered feeling “delighted” as he watched a delivery van pull up to his home to drop off his own colony of 1,000 Buckfast bees. Almost a decade after receiving this perfect gift, his hive has grown significantly.

“I now have almost half a million bees in eight hives in a meadow at our family home, Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire. And I’ve whiled away many happy hours with them during lockdown. I’m in awe of these incredible insects,” he explained. James Middleton noted that the sweet treat not only helps with a number of different health issues, like indigestion or a mild cold, but it can also play a role in “alleviating depression.” In January 2019, he opened up about his own struggles with anxiety and depression, and has since become a vocal advocate for mental health awareness.

Her brother James has been her biggest supporter since Kate, 38, joined the royal family in April 2011. After sharing his story about his mental health, the animal lover revealed that his sister would often attend therapy sessions with him.

