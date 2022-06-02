Here's how Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana at Queen’s Trooping the Colour parade

Duchess Kate Middleton dressed up for Trooping the Colour, the customary procession honouring Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday and paid tribute to Princess Diana in the process. Duchess Kate, 40, came in a carriage with her children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis — and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Kate looked stunning in a white Alexander McQueen coat dress and accessorized with the late royal's double-drop diamond sapphire earrings. The set complements the women's shared engagement ring. The look was also similarly identical to the one worn by Princess Diana in 1991, as per US Weekly. However, shortly later, the Queen arrived on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, accompanied by her cousin, the Duke of Kent.

Check out the pictures below:

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which honor the British monarch's 70th year in the reign, will continue over the weekend. On Friday, June 3, St. Paul's Cathedral will host a Thanksgiving Service in honor of Her Majesty's reign. The event will be attended by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. On Saturday, June 4, the BBC will broadcast a live concert from Buckingham Palace including Sir Elton John, Sir Rod Stewart, Lord Andrew Lloyd Weber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Alicia Keys, and Queen.

Finally, on Sunday, June 5, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be hosted in London. Dancers, musicians, military members, and other artists will perform "to celebrate Her Majesty's unwavering duty, love of the natural world, and dedication to the Commonwealth." The Platinum Jubilee is a magnificent event, but it is also bittersweet since it is the queen's first jubilee without her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

