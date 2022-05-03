Here's how Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress for Met Gala 2022

Kim Kardashian looked absolutely gorgeous at Met Gala 2022 as she wore the famous bedazzled dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. While there's no doubt that Kim looked resplendent in it, the SKIMS founder underwent immense efforts to fit into it as she had to squeeze herself to fit into the gown.

Opening about the weight loss that she had to do in order to wear the dress, Kim while speaking to host La La Anthony at the event mentioned that it wasn't an easy journey to wear Monroe's dress. Kim called it similar to "preparing for a role" as she revealed that she lost 16 pounds of weight in three weeks to fit into the dress that she eventually wore on the red carpet.

Speaking about obtaining the dress and more details, Kim told Vogue, "The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on. I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn't fit me I wanted to cry because it can't be altered at all."

Kardashian further revealed how she changed her diet to fit into the dress and maintained that she cut out sugar and all carbs and would Sauna suit all day. She also mentioned how she didn't starve but was strict with her diet and also used to run on the treadmill and eat the cleanest veggies. After the gruelling process, Kim also revealed how she wanted to cry tears of joy after she finally fit into the dress.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2022 Highlights: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson arrive together; Khloe makes a stylish debut