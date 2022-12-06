Here's how Kim Kardashian made son Saint West's football dreams come true with EPIC 7th birthday celebrations

When you're a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, you can bet that your birthday is indeed going to be an extremely special day, no expense spared! Such was the case for Kim Kardashian 's son Saint West , who turned 7 on December 5. The Kardashians star made sure her secondborn had an unforgettable birthday by treating Saint and his friends to a Los Angeles Rams Game...

Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian shared endearing photos and videos from Saint's epic stadium birthday celebrations, which included a football-shaped birthday cake and the birthday boy (with his buddies!) embracing the Rams mascot. Saint not only posed with his mommy dearest but also got to hold the Rams' Lombardi Trophy, which the team won last year at Super Bowl. The million-dollar smile etched on Saint's face alongside the infectious laughter spoke volumes of just how awesome his 7th birthday was for him.

Kim Kardashian's heartwarming birthday wish for Saint reads, "Happy 7th Birthday to my baby boy. I love you so so so much! I love seeing you grow into the kindest soul ever. Mommy loves you forever and ever!" Taking to the comments section was Kim K's sister Khloé Kardashian, who gushed about her darling nephew: "The sweetest boy in all the land."

Saint West Meets Jalen Ramsey

If his 7th birthday celebrations weren't extravagant enough already, Kim Kardashian also had son Saint West meet his favourite player, Los Angeles Rams' Jalen Ramsey. Sharing an adorable video of their sweet interaction were the Rams and NFL in a joint post on Instagram, which sees Jalen signing autographs on footballs for Saint and his pals, while also posing happily with them, an excited Kim K in tow. Again, it's hard to ignore just how happy Saint is on his birthday! "Play maker and day maker," read the caption.

You know, just another day of Kim Kardashian being the 'Best Mom Ever' by making Saint's football dreams come true!

For the unversed, Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West - they recently settled their divorce - have four children; North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.